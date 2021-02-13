McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) (LON:MCKS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $194.78

McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) (LON:MCKS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $194.78 and traded as high as $196.50. McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) shares last traded at $191.00, with a volume of 9,007 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £180.19 million and a P/E ratio of -10.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.78.

About McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

