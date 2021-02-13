McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,876 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of McKesson worth $34,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $182.24 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.92.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

