MCO Price Hits $3.16 on Exchanges (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. MCO has a total market capitalization of $49.91 million and approximately $414,566.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can currently be bought for $3.16 or 0.00006728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MCO has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00070952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.24 or 0.01054498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056814 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.49 or 0.05577642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00026562 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official website for MCO is crypto.com . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

