MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Head-To-Head Survey

MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MCX Technologies and Datable Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCX Technologies $3.24 million 0.65 -$760,000.00 N/A N/A Datable Technology $1.18 million 6.06 -$1.67 million N/A N/A

MCX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology.

Risk & Volatility

MCX Technologies has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datable Technology has a beta of -3.18, indicating that its share price is 418% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MCX Technologies and Datable Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MCX Technologies and Datable Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCX Technologies -39.80% -67.49% -49.55% Datable Technology -161.29% N/A -289.64%

Summary

MCX Technologies beats Datable Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MCX Technologies Company Profile

MCX Technologies Corporation provides customer experience management solutions in the United States. It develops and delivers consulting and professional services that are designed to help corporations enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based online software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers. It also provides McorpCX | Persona, an online SaaS solution for developing and managing customer persona, as well as automating the current manual process of developing, managing, and sharing persona across corporations. In addition, it offers professional and related consulting services, including customer experience management consulting in the areas of research, strategy development, planning, education, training, and best practices. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PlatformÂ³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone. It serves Internet advertising sector consumers. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

