Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $14,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,663,385 shares in the company, valued at $67,599,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. Insiders sold 2,016,751 shares of company stock valued at $81,598,769 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medallia by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,080 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,889,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,759,000 after acquiring an additional 240,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medallia by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,037,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,116,000 after acquiring an additional 206,110 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Medallia by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,624,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,170,000 after acquiring an additional 428,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDLA opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

