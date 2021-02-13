MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Update

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the January 14th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDVL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of MDVL stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.63. 56,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.20.

In other MedAvail news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $303,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 106,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,596. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDVL. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

