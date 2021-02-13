MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the January 14th total of 528,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

MAX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. 76,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,752. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

