Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.72

Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.72 and traded as high as $6.98. Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 27,040 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56.

Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$131.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

