Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the January 14th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

MFCSF remained flat at $$5.39 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medical Facilities from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

