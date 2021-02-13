Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 108.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $35,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after acquiring an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $883,338,000 after acquiring an additional 140,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $119.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.16. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

