MEET.ONE Market Capitalization Reaches $540,590.49 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $540,590.49 and $361.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.86 or 0.00277854 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00100102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00081083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00088444 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,392.82 or 1.00632125 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

