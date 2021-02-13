Megacoin (MEC) Hits Market Cap of $1.59 Million

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.59 million and $47.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.09 or 0.00477566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,414,957 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

