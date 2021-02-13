Melon (MLN) Market Cap Hits $57.42 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00065485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.28 or 0.01060805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054336 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.95 or 0.05588937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026755 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars.

