Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0389 on Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $19,707.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.51 or 0.00568487 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005527 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00030452 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $888.11 or 0.01894427 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

