MenaPay Price Tops $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $77,692.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MenaPay

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

