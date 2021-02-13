MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 20.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of MercadoLibre worth $192,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,943.00. 308,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12,142.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,802.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,405.09. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

