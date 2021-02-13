Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Up 95.4% in January

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 830,300 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the January 14th total of 425,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Mercer International stock remained flat at $$13.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 212,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $903.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth $721,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

