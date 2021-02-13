Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 582,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,429,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

