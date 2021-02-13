Mercury (MER) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11,528.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $11,528.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.00280440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00095379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00089778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00088359 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,863.29 or 0.97786069 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00062573 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

