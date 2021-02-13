Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the January 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 1,303.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the third quarter valued at $285,000.

Shares of NYSE MSB opened at $28.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. The company has a market cap of $369.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.13. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 173.85% and a net margin of 89.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

