Meta Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Meta has a market cap of $67.70 million and $9.37 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meta has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Meta token can currently be bought for $3.90 or 0.00008313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00060581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00275841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00099973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00079172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00089503 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,211.20 or 0.96243386 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.