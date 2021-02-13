Metacoin (MTC) Price Hits $0.0729 on Top Exchanges

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metacoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Metacoin has a market cap of $78.09 million and $1,043.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.20 or 0.01051004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00060453 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.56 or 0.05514664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00026093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

MTC is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

