Metadium (META) Hits Market Cap of $13.76 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Metadium has a market cap of $13.76 million and $6.11 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00067409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.52 or 0.01053900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00056614 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.32 or 0.05599187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026809 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Metadium Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

