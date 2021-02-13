MetaHash (MHC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $376,620.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $12.47 million and approximately $376,620.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.00273717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00087405 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00086710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00089086 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00064426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,049.71 or 0.97301827 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,544,581,129 coins and its circulating supply is 2,374,853,092 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.