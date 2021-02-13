Metal Trading Up 22.1% This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $54.38 million and $31.59 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00066142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.72 or 0.01054971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054091 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.61 or 0.05571854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026808 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00019036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

