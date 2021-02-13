MetaMorph (METM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,662.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a market cap of $293,022.11 and approximately $54,662.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

