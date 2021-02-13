MetaMorph Reaches Market Cap of $295,345.84 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. MetaMorph has a market cap of $295,345.84 and approximately $64,143.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00072204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.57 or 0.01034532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.14 or 0.05434277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.