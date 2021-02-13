Metaverse ETP Reaches Market Cap of $20.12 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $20.12 million and $1.28 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 87.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.78 or 0.03841465 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00031254 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 101.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,820,442 coins and its circulating supply is 79,820,338 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

