Meter Governance 24-Hour Volume Tops $395,782.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $1.68 million and $395,782.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00059127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00283863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00093660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00090319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00088509 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,931.49 or 0.99322378 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00062333 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.