Metronome Market Capitalization Tops $30.74 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $30.74 million and $89,327.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome token can now be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00005741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00280458 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00088487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00087665 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,695.83 or 0.97665354 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00063716 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,776,919 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,442,970 tokens. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.