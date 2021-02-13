Mettalex (MTLX) Market Capitalization Tops $8.80 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. Mettalex has a market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mettalex has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex token can currently be bought for $7.83 or 0.00016659 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00274568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00099009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00078665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00088946 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,299.19 or 0.96358012 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 tokens. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

Mettalex Token Trading

Mettalex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

