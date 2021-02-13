Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,764,100 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the January 14th total of 3,712,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.8 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MYBUF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 70,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. Meyer Burger Technology has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.60.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment in the semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics and Specialised Technologies segments. The company offers heat treatment system for heterojunction technology cells, latest generation cell coating, latest-generation integrated cell lines; front and rear SiN deposition, three deposition processes in a single piece of equipment, equipment for passivated emitter rear cell cell coating, SiN front side coating; and cell testers.

