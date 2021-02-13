MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE CXH remained flat at $$10.07 on Friday. 11,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,378. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 35,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 39,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.