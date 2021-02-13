MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE CXH remained flat at $$10.07 on Friday. 11,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,378. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.