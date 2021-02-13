MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,466 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of MGM Resorts International worth $32,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

