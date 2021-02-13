Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.63. Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 383,081 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.44 million and a PE ratio of -10.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.28.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.71 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) news, Director Peter Martin Blecher acquired 129,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$46,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 744,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$268,094.52. Insiders acquired a total of 177,770 shares of company stock valued at $67,026 over the last three months.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry.

