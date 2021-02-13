MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Trading Up 0.6%

MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.79. Approximately 35,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 63,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.19.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.