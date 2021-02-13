Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $244.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $245.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.