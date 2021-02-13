Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,130 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,871 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,203,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.63.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.42 and a 200-day moving average of $216.24. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $245.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

