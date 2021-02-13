Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.63.

Shares of MSFT opened at $244.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $245.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

