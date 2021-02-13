Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.22

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.22 and traded as high as $24.04. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 12,276 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 359.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.