Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $731.49

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $731.49 and traded as high as $747.34. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at $742.10, with a volume of 84,029 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £375.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 731.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 682.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

