Midas Price Down 6.2% This Week (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Midas has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $1,382.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00005210 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00024984 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001400 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.