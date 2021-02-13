MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Hits Market Cap of $162.23 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.16 or 0.00032259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $162.23 million and approximately $717,027.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.75 or 0.00572019 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005499 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $802.97 or 0.01709044 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 72.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,703,676 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

