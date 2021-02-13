MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the January 14th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 92,411 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,631,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 220,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND remained flat at $$2.59 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.94. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 63.69% and a negative return on equity of 70.31%.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

