MINDOL (MIN) Market Cap Achieves $49.23 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $49.23 million and approximately $361,673.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.90 or 0.00533049 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005284 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $986.49 or 0.02079238 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

Buying and Selling MINDOL

