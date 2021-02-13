Minereum Market Capitalization Achieves $4.62 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Minereum coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $200,201.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00067107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.56 or 0.01053021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00055438 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.84 or 0.05559584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,381,293 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

