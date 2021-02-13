Mining Core Coin (MCC) Market Cap Hits $58,494.07

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Mining Core Coin token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $58,494.07 and $24,301.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mining Core Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00280546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00096602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00087468 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,302.01 or 0.96932656 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00063319 BTC.

About Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 tokens. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io

Buying and Selling Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mining Core Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mining Core Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mining Core Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mining Core Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.