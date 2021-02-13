Minter Network (BIP) Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $7.12 million and $89,566.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.00278229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00098654 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00354529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00080782 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,659,367,842 coins and its circulating supply is 3,454,158,275 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

