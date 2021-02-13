Minter Network Market Capitalization Tops $7.39 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $7.39 million and $94,744.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.14 or 0.00272542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00085979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00087693 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00326336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,662,410,133 coins and its circulating supply is 3,457,200,566 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars.

