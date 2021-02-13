Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Reaches $5.04 on Top Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $170.44 million and $13.53 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for about $5.04 or 0.00010622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.81 or 0.00275914 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00088681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00087294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00090815 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00065638 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,406.34 or 0.97885309 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,847,459 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

